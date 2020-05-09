Samuel Haskins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Haskins-Samuel was born December 17, 1926 in Red House, Virginia. He made his transition to heaven on April 30, 2020.

He was the 8th of 11 children of Otis and Judy Davis Haskins.



He moved to Youngstown in the early 1940’s to work at Republic Steel Mill for over 35 years. Samuel was considered among the best stove tenders in the mill.

He was also known as a Jack of all Trades/Handyman and worked for a countless amount of people.

He married Garnell “Dolly” Carter in 1952 and their 57 year marriage was blessed with five children.

He was a member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion church. He worked on various projects such as replacing the parsonage roof, driving the youth to conferences and helping his wife cater.

He has welcoming him to heaven his parents, his wife; his siblings Herman, Willie, Sylvestor, Robert, Alonzo, Earl, Harry, Dorothy Haskins-Smith and Elmo; his sons Otis Dancey and Mark S. Haskins: and son-n-law John Laster.

He leaves to cherish and celebrate his life his sister Mary Haskins Malone, his children Corlis (Nate) Green, Darlean Haskins-Laster, Samuel (Sabrina) and Elaine H. Bevly. 27 grandchildren Johnny Laster Jr, Jerome (Levonia) Laster, Nicole (Eric) Alouidor, Lue (Ellet)Johnson, Nathan(Rachel) Green ,Cornelius (LeAnn) Laster, Cindy (Marcus) Stanford, Samuel (Samona) Haskins, Sherard Breedlove, Shamar Breedlove, Sarnell Haskins, Shayla Haskins, Jennifer Henrich, Jessica (Michael) Johnson, Domnique Henrich, Alex (Amy) Bevly, Otis Dancy Jr, Kevin Dancey, Camile Dancey, Felicia Dancey, Jason Dancey, Willie Dancey, Jackie Dancey, Demetrius Dancey, Terry Dancey, Eric Dancey and Britney Dancey. Along with 47 great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren. His adopted sister Susie Paige and niece Tracey Winbush.

Due to COVID-19, a private viewing will be held for the immediate family.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

