Samuel Glover, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel Glover 77, of Youngstown departed this life Monday, June 29, 2020 at Greenbriar Healthcare Center.

Mr. Glover was also known as “ Six Finger Sam” was born March 17, 1943 in Montgomery, Alabama a son to Viola Gregory.

He was a truck driver an Army Veteran and was also a member of New Hope Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Bobby Patterson, Terrance Howell, Celeste Howell and Tyra Griffin; his siblings, Rosetta Brown, Carolyn Richardson and Erensteen Watkins; 17 grandchildren 20 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews including Arkillia Hubbard, Monica Bruno, Donte’ Hubbard and Mark Gregory whom he reared.

He was preceded in death by his mother, his stepdaughter, Janell Howell-Smith; his siblings, Willie Gregory and Viola Gregory Jr.

There will be a visitation from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Social Distancing will be upheld seating will be limited to family and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

