Sabrina Marie Tomlin, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sabrina Marie Tomlin 56, of Liberty, who departed this life on March 19, 2021.

Ms. Tomlin was born May 6, 1965 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, a daughter to Ronald E Tomlin, Myrtle Mae Tomlin (Hunter).

She owned and operated Kindest Kare Daycare for over 20 years

She was an amazing mother and grandmother and her children were her best friends. Such a beautiful woman inside and out. Always willing to give more than what she had. A little shy but will always tell you what was on her mind. She loved flowers and sunny days.

She leave to mourn her passing her children, Clifford Anderson III., Cherese (Stephen) Patterson, James Thompson, Essianna and Essique Williams; her loving, smart, beautiful grandchildren,her siblings, Deborah Tomlin, Penny Tomlin and Ronald Tomlin and a host of beautiful nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by Parents

A walkthrough signing of her register book, will be from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m Friday, March 26, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc.

Due to our current health crisis COVID-19 we are asking everyone in attendance to please wear a mask or face covering and to practice all social-distancing guidelines mandated by the Governor of the state of Ohio (6-foot rule and not to linger) thank you in advance.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.