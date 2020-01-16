Sabrina M. Hicks, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sabrina M. Hicks 48, of Youngstown, departed this life Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

Ms. Hicks was born August 3, 1971 a daughter of Williams and Mattie King Hicks Sr.

She was employed at Walmart in the deli department.

She was a member of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Donte Hicks; her siblings, William, Jr., Keith, Jayroy Anderson Hicks and Jeanette Patterson; her aunt, Barbara King whom reared her and a host of aunts, uncles and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Walter King and John and Louis Hicks.

There will be a memorial celebration of life from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2010 at The Occha Hall, 3660 Shirley Road, Youngstown, Ohio.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been given the honor to serve the family.

