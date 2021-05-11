Ruth J. A.Weaver, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributess) – Ruth J. A.Weaver departed this life on Friday, April 30, 2021 in St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Boardman.

Ruth Janetta Ann Wright (Weaver) was born January 15,1959 in Youngstown Ohio to the late James T. Hubbard and Margaret Jackson.

She graduated from South High School and continued her education at the ITT Technical Institute earning her certificate as an Office Assistant.

She later became employed at Tile Supply where she retired and furthered her employment at The Holiday Inn where she also retired.

She attended Mt Gilead Baptist Church and loved to sing gospel songs.

If you knew her, you knew she was a huge Cleveland Browns fan and wasn’t ashamed to let anyone know always sounding off her signature BARKING and reciting “Who Let The Dogs Out”!!!!! She loved spending time with family and friends and always was the life of the party.

She leaves to mourn one daughter Trocola Johnson of Columbus Ohio, four grandchildren, TraVon Wright, Kasiah Johnson, Rodney Johnson Jr, and Rayshwn Johnson,12 great grandchildren all of Youngstown Ohio, seven sisters, her twin Ruby Wright (Carper), Patricia Chatman (Willie Chatman), Margie Harrell Young (Eddie Young), Mischelle Hubbard, Valerie Hubbard, and Rustine Hubbard and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by both parents James T. Hubbard and Margaret Jackson, her grandmother Margie Johnson, a sister JoLanda “Lanny” Jackson, a great grand-daughter Tiara Johnson and a nephew Demetrius “Meaty” Chatman.

Funeral service will be Friday, May 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. Friends may call from 1:00 – 2:00 on p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Please follow the CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose. Please do not linger so that the family can start their private funeral service promptly at 2:00 p.m.

F. D. Mason was given the honor to serve the family at this difficult bereavement hour.