Russell C. Conyer III, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private homegoing celebration will be held for Mr. Russell C. Conyer III, 26, of California, who departed this life on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

Mr. Conyer was born January 10, 1994 a son of Russell Conyer, Jr. and Patricia Parish.

He was an avid reader, enjoyed the Beatles music, anime, Dr. Who and baseball.

He leaves to cherish his memory his parents; his stepfather, De’Mon Parish; his siblings, Brian and Jessica Mate, Riley Taylor and Isaiah Conyer; his grandparents, Walter and Patricia Shoenberger and Minister Martha (Walter) Conyer-Allen and a host of aunts, uncles, nephew and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Rev. Russell Conyer, Sr. and two uncles, Marc Andrew Shoenberger and Shawn Conyer.

The family wishes to extend their sincerestgratitude for all the donations, calls, text, cards and expressions of love sent to them during this difficult time.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.