Ruby L. Stevenson Hayes, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby L. Stevenson Hayes, was born August 13, 1933 passed on Friday, December 11, 2020.

A lifelong resident of Marion, Indiana, she was the daughter of Rosie Lee and Douglas Stevenson.

She was a homemaker who loved crocheting, knitting, sewing, traveling, as well as an attentive caretaker of her mother and family.

Ruby was married to T. Dwight Hayes, for 48 years and along with their son, Keith, both preceded her in death.

She leaves to cherish her memory of a life well lived, her son, Carlton Hayes I. (Beth) of Indianapolis, Indiana; her daughter, Sandra Perry-Johnson (Larry) of Warren, Ohio; four grandchildren, Tia, Carlton II, Scotty and Phillip; two great- grandchildren, Jaeden and Ares, as well as family and friends.

A private ceremony along with internment at the Grant National Cemetery in Marion, Indiana alongside her husband.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the Family at this difficult time.