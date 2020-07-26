Ruby L. Pinson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby L. Pinson, 96, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life Saturday, July 11, 2020 after a 20 year stay with her son, Manisee, in Richmond, Virginia.

Ms. Pinson was born March 11, 1924 in Youngstown, the child of James and Rillie Stone.

She went to school in Youngstown, Ohio where she became a registered nurse.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Manisee Boswell and a host of of other family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Raymond Boswell.

A private graveside service was held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Out of town arrangements were handled by Jenkins Funeral Home in Richmond, Virginia.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family locally.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 27, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: