CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Mary Hollingshead, 73, Campbell departed this life on Friday, December 9, 2022, surrounded by her family and friends at her residence.

Rose was born the daughter of Cleveland and Phyllis Lacey Hollinghead, on April 19, 1949 in Quinwood, West Virginia and was a lifelong resident of Youngstown, Ohio since 1969.

Rose enjoyed playing bingo, Texas Holdem and made rugs for family and friends.

She worked for Tartan Textile Supply where she retired from after 30 years of service.

Her memories will be cherished by those she leaves behind, her children, Phyllis Foley Finley of Tampa, Florida, Charles (April) Foley, Olivia Jennings, James (Charanelle) Hollingshead and Quetin Hollingshead and a Goddaughter, Caknesha Mitchell, all of Youngstown, Ohio; two bonus sons, Andre Finley of Tampa, Florida and Alan Jennings of Youngstown, Ohio; three sisters, four brothers, two bonus sisters from another mother, 19 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; aunts, Mary Lacey, Nellie Lacey and Maggie Young and uncles, Lawrence Lacey and John Lacey.

Funeral service will be Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. prior to the service, at the funeral home.

PLEASE WEAR YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE FUNERAL HOME. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE.

