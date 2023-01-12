YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Rosalyn Lee Stevenson, 56, transcended to her heavenly home on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Rosalyn, also known as Pookie, was born on January 31, 1966,in Youngstown, Ohio to Russell Venable and Daisy Hall.

She was a graduate of The Rayen High School and was a proud Rayen Tiger. She was a diehard Chicago Bears fan. She was awarded the Star Parent Award from the Youngstown City Schools. She volunteered endlessly for numerous organizations. She was employed with Club South and Lots of Love Daycare.

She was a member of Union Baptist Church where she served in the Nursing Ministry and in the Kitchen Ministry. Rosalyn was kind and loving. She was always willing to assist any and everyone. Her laugh was contagious! Her presence always lit up the room. She will be greatly missed.

She leaves to mourn her passing and rejoice in her peace, her husband, Mr. Mark Stevenson whom she married on November 16, 2001; a stepmother, Marian Griffin, two daughters, Destiny Frost and Mark Quisia Stevenson, both of Youngstown, and her son Marquan Stevenson of Poland, two grandchildren, Jhailee Frost and Ja’Bari Frost, siblings Aaron Griffin, Selena Davis, Steven Venable, Hannable Venable, and Ira Clark, a God-child Titania Haskins and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her mother-in-law, Connie Cheirs and a host of other relatives.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 Union Baptist Church and services will follow promptly at 11: 00 a.m. at the church.

Please remember you must wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.