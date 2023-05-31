BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosalind Kelsey “Roz” Garrett, 80, Boardman, departed this life on Sunday, May 21, 2023 quietly in her home.

Mrs. Garrett was born March 30, 1943 in Youngstown a daughter of Russell and Queenie Everett Powell.

Roz was a South High graduate, class of 1961.

After graduation, Roz worked as a surgical Tech in Bronx, New York, where she also married Curtis A. Garrett, Jr., of Emporia, Virginia, on May 30, 1970. They made a home together and gave birth to their one and only child, their daughter, Crystal Yvette. Roz worked as a licensed practical nurse, upon moving back to Youngstown, Ohio, caring for many of our loved ones, old and young. She spent much of her nursing career at Cafero Hospital and retired from nursing at Head Start.

Throughout her lifetime, Roz was committed to and called to serve several organizations and boards. She was most recently an active member of the Block Watch and Nurses Guild at Bethel C. O. G. I. C., where she has been a long time active, serving, God fearing member. She was also a part of A.C.T.I.O.N.

She enjoyed trips, spending time with family and nurturing the best in all those around her. Roz was a stranger to no one. Everywhere she went, she knew someone or someone knew her. To know Roz was to love her. She spent her retired years still looking out for and taking care of everyone. She always knew what was going on, where at and with whom. She was never afraid to speak her mind, if she had something to say, she did not hesitate. If you didn’t like or want to hear it and you were smart, you would accept it and keep it moving, LOL! There was nothing quite like being told by Roz, even while not feeling at her absolute best, she didn’t lose her ability to be feisty or have a sharp tongue.

She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Crystal Garrett of Youngstown; her grandchildren, Christoper J. Garrett of Virginia, whom she reared, Malikque and Diamond Garrett-Robbins and Donovon Garrett, all of Youngstown; six great-grandchildren and a host of family, friends, who will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a grandson, Marquise C. Garrett-Robbins.

Funeral service will be Thursday, June1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel C.O.G.I.C.

Friends may call Wednesday, May 31, 2023 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home and on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 10:00 am at Bethel C.O.G.I.C.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR A MASK WHEN ENTERING THE FUNERAL HOME AND THE CHURCH.

We here at Mason Funeral Home were given the extreme honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for entrusting us with your care.

