Rosalie Mosley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Rosalie “Rosie” Mosley departed this life on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born on November 2, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio to Bernard and Bernice Brown. She was the 4th oldest of six siblings.

She graduated from North High School in 1974. She married her high school sweetheart, James Mosley in 1982.

She was a member of Temple Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church.

She worked for GM for many years. After departing with GM, she partnered with her husband, James and opened a bar, which she managed and operated. Later, she became employed in the Catering Department at Youngstown State University. She was also employed at VFW.

Rosie was a devoted mother, grandmother, a beloved relative, and a true friend. She was a pure joy to be around. She was a helping hand to anyone who reached out and would easily bring smiles to those within her presence. Rosie loved to sew and design clothing, cook and was a die-hard Cleveland Browns fan. She is loved and will be truly missed by all who knew her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her son, James Mosley and daughter, LeeArra Mosley of Youngstown; her grandchildren, Ja’Aira Mcintosh and Darnell Green III of Youngstown; her brothers Daryl, Joseph and Gerald Brown of Youngstown and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who all love her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Bernice Brown; her husband, James Mosley III; her in-laws, James Mosley, Sr. and Margaret Davis; her brother, Bernard Brown, Jr. and her sister, Bernita Faye Hildreth.

The family will receive friends at Temple Emmanuel Seventh Day Adventist Church, 108 West Indianola Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at the church.

Please send flowers to the funeral home for the Service. Following Service, the Repast will be held at the Youngstown Event Center, 12 East Dewey Street, Youngstown, Ohio.

PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of mourning.

