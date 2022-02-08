YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Rosala T. Robbins 37, of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Ms. Robbins was born July 31, 1984 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Aaron Robbins, Jr. III and Rosie Annette Robbins.

She was a 2003 graduate of Chaney High School.

She had been employed with St. Elizabeth Hospital for over 15 years.

She was a member of Nevels Temple Church of God in Christ under the leadership of Bishop Emmitt Nevels, Sr. and was a member of the church choir.

She loved cooking for the holidays and baking with her mother baking sweets wonderful tasty cookies, cupcakes and pastries. Rosala enjoyed laughing, singing with her beautiful voice, dancing, shopping and spending time with her family. Her family will remember her as Our (Hero) for taking care of Our Mother.

She leaves to forever cherish her beloved parents; her four sisters, LaQuinta ( William) Lewis, Felicia Robbins, Kela Robbins and Paris Napier, all of Youngstown; three brothers, Aaron Robbins II of Austin, Texas, Ricky and Philip Robbins, both of Youngstown; her special niece, Carmen Donaldson and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Rosala was preceded in death by her two babies, Little Beans and Little Baby; her grandparents, Howard and Leola Mitchell, Sr. and Aaron and Naomi Robbins, Sr. II and her uncles, Leroy Mitchell.

We the family of Rosala would like to express our gratitude. Thank you for the prayers and comforting words we love all.

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 9, 2022 at Nevels Temple Church of God in Christ with a visitation with the family from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service, at the church.

Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing, wearing your mask over your mouth nose will be required and seating will be limited.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 9 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.