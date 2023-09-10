YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Rontelli Orlando Reed, Jr., 26, of Youngstown, departed this life unexpectedly on Monday, August 14, 2023.

Mr. Reed was born August 12, 1997, in Youngstown, Ohio, to Rontelli Reed, Sr. and Sophia Hendrix.

He was employed with J.L. Construction.

He enjoyed playing video games working out and writing different rap verses.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother; he also leaves his siblings, Shon Hendrix, Rontellia Reed, Quionna Burgess, Emmarie Burgess, Nicole Ziggler and a host of other relatives and friends whom will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his father.

A celebration service will be held on Monday, September 11, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home; the family will receive friends from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.