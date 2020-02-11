Rontelli O. Moore Reed, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Rontelli O. Moore Reed Sr entered eternal rest on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.



Mr. Reed was born January 13, 1977 in Youngstown, a son of the late Ralph Moore, Sr. and Dorenda Reed Moore.

Rontelli enjoyed sports, his favorite teams was the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New England Patriots and the Lakers. When it came to dressing Ron was always clean from “head to toe”.

He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Dorenda. Step-father; Kippy (Deirdre) Wallace. siblings; Lorenzo, Rashawn, Patricia, Ratosha (Eddie Shelton) Reed, nephew; Autwan Reese, niece; Mone’ Clarkskon Reed, children; Nicole Zigler, Shonqualin Hendrix, Rontelli Jr., Rontellia Odyessie, Antonio, Aneshia, Aneenah, DeMichael Butler, five grandchildren and one on the way, and a host of other relatives and friends and four dogs.

He was preceded in death by his father, brother; Ralph Jr., grandparents Henry and Annie Reed Jr, Marie and Harry Sr Reed and a cousin; Terrence Wigfall.



Funeral service will be 12 Noon on Friday, February 14, 2020 at the Elizabeth Baptist Church. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 12, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.