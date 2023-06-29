CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronnie “Sweet Jones” Smith of Campbell who departed this life Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

Mr. Smith was born March 19, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jessie Williams and was reared by Mr. and Mrs Ernest and Alice Jackson.

He attended Campbell Memorial High School and worked for Sharon Steel previously. He was currently independent contractor. He enjoyed playing the lottery, cooking, and playing pool.

He leaves to cherished memories, his sisters, Mary Thomas of Campbell, Hazel Brown of Los Angeles and Gloria Vincent of Las Vegas; his sister in law, Eva Campbell of Hubbard; his niece, Jennifer Jackson of Youngstown; his nephew, Erick Jackson of Youngstown and Tonia whom he affectionately called his daughter along with a host of other family and friends.

He was preceded in death his parents, his parents that reared him; and his brothers, Donald, Kenneth and Ernest, Jr. Jackson.

Visitation will be 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday , July 1, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where services will follow promptly at 11:00 a.m.

Please remember mask are mandatory when entering the building.

