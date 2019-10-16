Ronnie “Redd” Collins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Ronnie “Redd” Collins was born June 2, 1990 in Youngstown, a son of Ronnie J. and Karen Kimbrough Collins, Sr.

Ronnie was an East High School graduate on June 11, 2009 (East High Panther).

Ronnie leaves to mourn a daughter, Miss Isabelle Collins Mills, whom he loved very deeply; his parents; his siblings, Mrs Shenita (Freddy) Alvarev-Maranda, Kimbrough, Beondre (Tomika) Kimbrough and Shonta Kimbrough. Ronnie also leaves a host of many relatives: great-aunts, Barbara Heath, Cora Austin and Ann Johnson; cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. He will be sadly missed by all whom truly loved him.

The family wishes to thank University Hospital of Cleveland Ohio, Drs. M. Soalvake, Dr. Chanic, 3 @ the Heart Center, the Blood and Cancer Center of Canfield and the staff of St. Elizabeth Boardman for all the love and care that everyone showed Ronnie “Redd.”

Friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19 with a memorial service to begin at 11:00 a.m., at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Ronnie J. “Redd” Collins Jr., 29, Youngstown, who departed this life on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio.

