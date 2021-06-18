Ronnie Owens, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Ronnie Owens, Jr., affectionately known as “Lil Ronnie”, 44 of Youngstown, departed this life unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Mercy Health Boardman Campus.



Mr. Owens was born August 1, 1976 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of Ronnie Owens, Sr. and Cheryl Boudrey.

He attended East High School.

In his earlier years Ronnie worked for Giant Eagle warehouse and ABC Motor Credit and finished his career at General Motors Lordstown plant.

Ronnie was a huge sports fan, being an avid Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Heat and Miami Hurricanes fan. Ronnie loved spending time with his family and friends.



He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Cheryl and stepfather, Richard Boudrey, of Youngstown; his fiancée, Khalilah Donlow of Youngstown; his children, JeQuelle Parker, Rakayla Owens, Ronnie Owens III and Raheim Owens, all of Youngstown; one grandson, Jay’Ceon Taylor-Parker of Struthers, Ohio; his siblings, Falice Owens of Cedar Hill, Texas, Craig Owens of Columbus, Ohio, Catina Murray of Portsmouth, Virginia, Charles Fields of South Carolina and Dezmond Boudrey of Youngstown, Ohio and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father; his grandparents, Dorothy Owens and Johnny Owens, Dorothy Jackson and Jasper Gilmore; four uncles, Steve Owens, Arthur Gilmore, Semmie Gilmore and Henry Sellers, Jr. and three aunts, Constance Cheers, Connie Owens and Wanda Owens.



Funeral service will be Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon prior to the service.



Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose at all times within the building.

Please do not linger so that the family can start their private funeral service promptly at 12:00 Noon. Thank you in advance.

