YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronnie Lee Reese, 58, of Sacramento, California, passed peacefully on Saturday, December 25, 2021, early Christmas morning surrounded by his family, who will carry on his legacy.

Ronnie was born in Youngstown, Ohio on January 10, 1963 to Joseph Reese, Sr. and Beatrice Rudolph Reese.

Ronnie enjoyed watching sports which lead him to play and become an all time football and basketball star at East High School. Ronnie’s high school achievements included being nominated as “Most Popular” student in his senior year. Ronnie graduated from East High School in 1981 and later moved to Sacramento, California.

He worked as a team lead at Ferguson Industries before retiring and starting a new career as a supervisor at Home Depot until he became ill.

Ronnie had a strong devotion to his mother, as well as a strong love for his children, siblings and friends. His infectious laugh and smile were a sure sign of how compassionate and caring he was. He was the type of person who gave freely of his time. Always willing to assist those in need.

He was away from Youngstown for a long time but when he retumed, he spent most of his time with his mother and sharing his wisdom with his nieces and nephews. He adored and trusted God.

He is survived by his mother, Beatrice Reese of Youngstown, Ohio; three daughters, Ronesha, Roninetra, and Deidra Reese, as well as his two sons, Ronnie, Jr. and Denzel Reese; seven grandchildren; eight siblings, Frances M. Gilbert, Joann (Rufus) White of Atlanta, Joseph (Cheryl Triggs) Reese, Jr., Quinara Rudolph, Olivia Reese of Sacramento, Ricky (Melissa) Reese, Gwendolyn and Regal Reese. He leave behind an Aunt Janie (Nathan) Shelby and a host of nieces and nephews and friends. He leaves behind his close friends, Brenda Stanley, Artara Heriot, Mark and Stan Treece; a companion, Alisia Costly and long time friend, Anita Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Reese, Sr. and nephew, Braylin Bell, as well as his grandparents, Leona Rudolph, Felix Aaron and Alex (Bessie) Reese.

A celebration of life service was held on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Jerusalem Baptist Church in Youngstown, Ohio.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., have been given the honor to serve the family locally during this difficult time of bereavement.