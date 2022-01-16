YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Life is being celebrated for Mr. Ronnie Lee Peese, Sr. at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 2003 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Peese passed peacefully on December 25, 2021, early Christmas morning surrounded by his family, who will carry on his legacy.

Ronnie was born in Youngstown, Ohio on October 10, 1963 to Joseph Reese, Sr. and Beatrice Rudoph Reese.

Ronnie enjoyed watching sports which lead him to play and become an all time football and basketball star at East High School; achievements included being nominated as “Most Popular” student in his senior year. Ronnie graduated from East High School and later moved to Sacramento, California.

He worked as a team lead at Ferguson Industries before retiring and starting a new career as a supervisor at Home Depot until he became Ill.

Ronnie had a strong devotion to his mother, as well as a strong love for his children, siblings and friends.

His infectious laugh and smile were a sure sign of how compassionate and caring he was.

He was the type of person who gave freely of his time. Always willing to assist those in need.

He was swayed from Youngstown for a long time, but when he returned, he spent most of his time with his mother and sharing his wisdom with his nieces and nephews.

He adored and trusted God.

He is survived by his mother, Beatrice Reese of Youngstown, Ohio; three daughters, Ronesha, Porinetra, and’ Dedra Reese, as well as his two sons, Ronnie, Jr. and Denzel Reesa; seven grandchildren; eight siblings, Frances M. Gibert Joann/Fufus/White of Alaska, Joseph (Cheryl Triggs)Reese, Jr., Quinera Pudolph, CiNe Reese of Sacramento, Ricky, Melissa Peese, Gwendolyn and Regal Reese.

He leaves behind a aunt Deniel; Nathan Shelby and a host of nieces and nephews and friends.

He leaves behind his close friends, Brenda Stanley, Artara Heriot, Mark and Stan Treece; a companion, Alsa Costley and long time friend, Anita Thomas.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joesph Reese, Sr. and nephew, Brayin Bell, as well as his grandparents, Leona Rudoiphand Felix Aaron and Alex (Bessie) Reese

Local arrangements are by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., in Youngstown, Ohio during this difficult time of bereavement.