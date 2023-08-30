YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Harlan Lott, 74, Youngstown, departed this life Wednesday, August 23, 2023 following a brief illness at Cleveland Clinic.

Ronald was born March 17, 1949 in Youngstown, a son of Reuben R. W. and Martha Lou Forte Lott.

In Ronald’s early years, he was Spelling Bee champion in middle school, advancing to the City Wide Tournament at the age of 15 years old. Every prominent doctor in Youngstown wanted to enroll Ronald in medical school. Ronald spoke fluent French as a second language.

Ronald was a 1967 graduate of South High School, and attended Youngstown State University. He attended Culinary School.

He was employed in several occupations., such as Youngstown Auxiliary Police Dept., US Steel, and the Assistant Manager at a local McDonald’s.

He leaves to cherish his memory two daughters; Rhonda Lott , and Trena Lott Woods, four brothers, Wayne Alvin, Laird (Linda), Mark (Pauline) and Alan Gregory (Tracey) Lott, a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son Damon M. Lott, his parents, a brother, Ralph M. Lott and three sisters, Pearl Parker, Darlene Lott, and Tanya Lott.

Memorial service will be Friday, September 1, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours.