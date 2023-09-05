AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Ronald Eugene White of Austintown, Ohio transitioned this life on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at Hospice House in Poland.

Mr. White was born June 23, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio the child of Earnest White and Virginia (Coleman) White.

He was a graduate of Ursuline High School.

He worked the Youngstown Police Department and the Youngstown Water Department, after he retired he later went on to work at General Motors. He also served in the United States Navy after graduation.

He enjoyed golfing, watching sports, and a member of Ursuline sports Hall of Fame. He was a FaithFul member also of the Southern Tavern.

He leaves to cherish, his memory, his loving and devoted wife, Ethel, whom he married in 1976; his siblings, Ernest (Linda) White, Michelle Russell of Cleveland and Dr. Robin Eutz of Indianapolis, Indiana; two stepsons, Derek and Lance Jones and a special son, whom he reared Darrell Floyd; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and a host of nieces nephews, cousins and a special uncle, Alfred Coleman of Boston, Massachussetts.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Ronald E. White, Jr. and his brothers, Gerald Wallace and Robert Crockett.

A homegoing celebration service will be held 12:00 P.M. Wednesday September 6, 2023 at St. Andrewes AME Church where visitation with the family will be held from 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m. at the Church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc. was given the honor to serve the family during this time of bereavement. Thank you for putting your trust in our services.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 6, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.