YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Ronald E. Tomlin, Jr., 56 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Tomlin was born July 10, 1966 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, a son to Ronald Tomlin, Sr. And Myrtle Mae (Hunter) Tomlin.

He went to South High School.

He worked various jobs including Shepherd of the Valley, Boardman Molded and McDonalds.

He enjoyed watching sports and spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and always had a smile on his face.

He leaves to cherish his memories his siblings, Penny Y. Tomlin and Deborah A. Tomlin, both of Youngstown; his children, Ta’ Brizz Tomlin of Kentucky, Ronald and Bradley Tomlin, both of Youngstown and Caron (Amanda) Daniels of Warren; his grandchildren, Tai’Jahenq Tomlin, Tru Loyalty Tomlin, Amai Daniels, Zai’Airius Victor, TeeJay Tomlin and Tariq Victor and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, who will miss him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Tomlin, Carl E. and Leota Hunter Jones; his sister, Sabrina M. Tomlin and his nephew, Eugene A. Jones, Jr.

A memorial celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 7, 2023 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Please remember mask are mandatory when entering the building.

