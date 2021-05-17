Romey Tillery, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr Romey Tillery departed this life on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Hospice House with his loving family at his bedside.



Mr. Tillery was born August 7, 1943 in Youngstown a son of Marcellus and Alice Jones Tillery.

He was a graduate of The Rayen High School, was a U.S. Army veteran and was a fork lift driver for General Motors.

He married Gladys Williams in August of 1967 and from that union two children were born, Delbert Eugene and Melissa Rochelle. He later married Linda Nadal in 1984 and then their families were combined with love.

He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Toney, Delbert and Melissa Tillery, Charles, Paul and Marilyn Nadal and Sonya (Leon) Canton; a brother, Claude Tillery; 20 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Marcella Phillips and Cardie McKinney.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church. Friends may call from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.



Please follow CDC guidelines (6 foot rule) of social distancing and wearing your mask over your mouth and nose. Please do not linger so that the family can start their private funeral service promptly at 1:00 p.m.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., was given the honor to serve the family at this difficult time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.