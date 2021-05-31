Roger Gilbert Williamson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Gilbert Williamson, 72, passed away Monday, May 24, 2021, at St. Joseph Hospital.

He was born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania, on June 8, 1948, to George Aubrey Williamson and Jonnie Lecie Harrison Williamson.

He moved with his family to Ohio in 1960.

Roger graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School.

He was employed at General Motors Fab Plant in Lordstown, Ohio and retired after 35 years of service. After retirement, Roger worked at T-Cap for three years.

Roger was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Cavaliers fan. He enjoyed watching them on t.v. faithfully.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Annette Bennett Williamson whom he married February 14, 1991; his three sons, Roger Williamson, Jr., of Topeka, Kansas, Curtis Williamson, DeWyon (Nickey) Williamson of Surprise, Arizona; granddaughter, Jelaya Williamson; a nephew, Andrew Cree II; two nieces, Sa’Vannah Bennett and Kingston Rose Brogdon, all whom he helped raised; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Joseph (Eleanor) Williamson of Warren, Ohio, Dale (Joyce) Williamson of Brownsville, Pennsylvania, Jeanette (John) Patterson of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Calvin (Diane) Williamson of Niles, Ohio and Dewayne (Mary) Williamson of Youngstown, Ohio.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; two sisters and two grandchildren.

Services for Roger will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at New Freedom Missionary Baptist Church, 1590 Todd Avenue SW, Warren, OH 44485, with calling hour at 10:00 a.m.

Social distancing and facial coverings are mandatory for calling hour and funeral service.

Arrangements are entrusted to F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home 511 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Interment will be at Pineview Memorial Park.

Due to CDC guidelines and Covid-19, there will be no repass.

