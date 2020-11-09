Rodell E. Wallace, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rodell E. Wallace, 29, who departed this life unexpectedly Friday, October 23, 2020 in Killeen, Texas.

Rodell was born February 8, 1991 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Felicia Wallace and Rudolph “Manny” Brown.

Rodell was a 2009 grad of Warren G. Harding High School and attended YSU as a business major and the Brown University in Georgia before serving in the U.S. Army as a culinary specialist.

Rodell was last working as travel agent from home.

He destined to be an entrepreneur getting his clothing line and other business ventures started. Heading his own company was his goal in life. He loved traveling, music and spending time with his family and his many friends.

Rodell leaves to mourn his passing his mother, Felicia Wallace of Youngstown; his brothers, Raymond Brown of Newark, New Jersey, RaShaun Brown of College Station, Texas and Taizon Wallace of Warren; his sisters, Noah and Riley Wallace; his grandmother, Dena Wallace; grandfather, Alphonso Underwood; his aunts he was raised with as a brother, Danay and Faith Harris and his great-grandmother, Emma Wallace

He was preceded in death by his his father and his paternal grandmother, Eloise Brown.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.,where a service funeral service will follow.

Social distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building rules will be strictly enforced.

For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

