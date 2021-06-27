Roberta Mae Pierce, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roberta Mae Pierce was born to Robert and Viola Duncan on May 15, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio. She entered eternal life on Friday, June 25, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley Skilled Nursing Facility, at the age of 98.

Roberta graduated from Miller High School in Detroit, Michigan, in 1941 and moved to Campbell, Ohio, in her early adult years, where she remained a resident until her death.

Roberta was the head cook for the Campbell City School System and retired in 1943.

She was well known for her cooking and her open-door policy; everyone was welcome in her home.

A member of Gospel Temple Baptist Church, Roberta was a mother of the church. She is a former member of Church of Hope, where she served on the Usher Board and Kitchen Committee. Roberta was also a former member of Jesus is the Way Ministry, where she served as treasurer. She was a devoted Sunday School member and Bible student.

Roberta leaves to cherish her memory, three children, Renee Smith (Walter) and Kevin Pierce (Vera), both of Campbell and Roslyn Stonework of Youngstown; stepbrother, Luther Rose; stepchildren, Franklin Pierce (Mildred) of Youngstown and Hilda Ann Williams of Norfolk, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Janet Pierce of Florida; goddaughter, Shirley Hill; lifelong friend, Rosetta Young and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

She was blessed to have loved on and be loved by four generations, which includes eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, Hardy Pierce, who died in 2007; a son, Ralph Rowe; her parents; stepmother, Evelyn Duncan; stepson, Hardy Pierce, Jr.; great-grandsons, Quincy Little, Sr., Raymond Marrow and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Services will be held Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Gospel Temple Baptist Church, 279 Whipple Avenue, Campbell, Ohio. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, with services beginning at 12:00 Noon.

The family wishes to thank the staff of The Shepherd of the Valley Skilled Nursing Facility and the staff of Hospice of the Valley for their love, care and concern.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family at this difficult bereavement hour.

