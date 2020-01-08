Robert Wilson, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deacon Robert Wilson, Sr., 102, entered into eternal rest Saturday, January 4, 2020, after an extended illness.

He was born January 26, 1917, to Ed and Lucy Webster Wilson in Alabama.

He was married to the late Roberta Wilson and retired from LTV Steel.

He was in the Army and a member of SOAR group for retired steelworkers, where he was an active member.

He was a member of Little Wonder Church and moved to Mount Olive Fire Baptized Holiness Church, where he was an active member and deacon until his health declined.

He leaves to cherish his memories his grandson, Robert Wilson, whom he lived with until his health declined and he went to Washington Square Nursing Home, where he departed his life. He also leaves three other grandchildren, Keith Wilson of Arkansas, Roceme Jethroe of Warren and Keena Hardy of Youngstown; his daughter-in-law, Barbara Logan, who helped to take care of him; eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a daughter, Carolyn Wilson; a son, Robert Wilson, Jr.; two sisters; one brother and a granddaughter, Kimberly Wilson.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Mount Olive Holiness Baptist Church, Youngstown.

Friends may call 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10 at the church prior to services.

Arrangements are being handled by the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

