YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert Tyrone Turner, transitioned this earthly, life on Wednesday June 28, 2023 in San Ramon, California.

Mr. Turner was born December 1, 1952 in Youngstown, Ohio a son to Robert Turner, Jr. and Helen Ziegler Turner.

He attended Youngstown City Schools and was a 1970 graduate of South High School. He also attended Youngstown State University.

Robert was the first African-American at U.S. Steel being of Jr. Draftsman. He’s followed in his father’s footsteps of being an electrician and a maintenance tech. He worked numerous jobs in this field and various states, including Mississippi, Texas, Florida, and Ohio.

He enjoyed the sport of boxing football and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. He loved, listening to jazz music and picked up the hobby of bodybuilding, he put his heart and soul into it. He won first place in many states. Then he decided to become a personal trainer and trained numerous people in the Columbus and Dayton area and where became champions. He called his vision 4 D Health and Fitness.

Robert leaves to cherish his memory his children, Robert T. Turner of St. Petersburg, Florida, Terrance J. Turner of Youngstown, Nicculla J. Turner of Detroit, Michigan; his stepdaughter, Chauna L. (John) Franklin of Canfield, eight grandchildren including, Chela Felicia whom he reared; two great-grandsons; his siblings, Renault D. (Pearl) Turner, Karin Turner and Kasandra D. (Tyrone) Turner; his former wife, Jacquelyn Swearingen Turner; his bestfriend, Charles Traylor and a host of the nieces nephews and cousins and other family and friends.

He was greeted at the gates by his parents.

The family would like to send a send a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made the celebration possible and a very special thanks to Brandy Thomas and family for their assistance during their time of need.

A celebration of life memory will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Word and Music Church 1451 Churchhill-Hubbard RD., Youngstown, OH 44505.

Local assistance has be given to

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home Inc. in Youngstown, Ohio.

