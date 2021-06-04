Robert Shaw, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert Shaw, Jr., 47, Youngstown transcended to his heavenly home on Sunday, May 23 2021.



Robert was born May 31, 1973, in Youngstown a son of Robert and Imogene Wiliams Shaw, Sr.

He graduated from East High School Class of 93′ and attended YSU for Music and Fine Arts BSA.

Mr. Shaw was known for singing in various places like Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, Tri-C Church and Rising Star Baptist Church. He also sang for All-City Choirs and travelled with his churches to sing for the Lord. His favorite singer of all time was Aretha Franklin!!!!



He leaves to cherish his memory his sister Rochell Ash-Lindsey of Warren, Ohio, a niece Imogene Patterson who was reared by Robert and Imogne Shaw, Sr., his nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and a host of other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters; Linda Patterson-HIcks,Dennis Patterson-Rembert. Lela R. Patterson and Letonia Ash.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, 511 W. Rayen Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44502.

A Funeral Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.