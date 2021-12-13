YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert Lee Javey, Jr., 62, Youngstown departed this life on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.



Mr. Javey affectionately known as “Dumpy” was born March 15, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of Robert Lee and Irene Harris Javey, Sr.

He also resided in Cincinnati, Ohio until his illness. He attended Youngstown City Schools, enjoyed walks throughout the city, was a talented artist, enjoyed model cars, listening to music and spending time with family and friends.



He leaves to cherish his memory his siblings; Gayle Taylor of Lexington, Ky., Earleen Gerhardt of Cincinnati, Ohio, Babara Thomas of Cleveland, Ohio, Mary Cooper of Youngstown whom was his caretaker, Cecil Javey of Cincinnati, as well as nieces, nephews and other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Yvonne Sims, George Javey, and Earl Thomas, two nephews; Wesley Moore and Roosevelt Cooper III and uncle; William Paige and an aunt; Mildred Patterson.



Funeral will be 2 pm on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

Friends may call from 1 to 2 pm on Wednesday at the funeral home.



