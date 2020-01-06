Robert H. Spencer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a viewing only from 1:00 – 2:30 p.m., on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Robert H. Spencer,76, Youngstown, who departed this life on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 in Hospice House.



Mr Spencer was born April 14, 1943, in Booneville, Mississippi, a son of Albert and Lulbirdie McGaha Spencer.

He was a graduate of Rayen High School.

He worked at United State Steel Ohio Works.

Robert was an Army veteran and loved fishing, golfing and boating.

He leaves to mourn his death a devoted wife, formerly known as Lillie Thomas, whom he married on December 5, 1964; his mother; three daughters, Robinetta Kennedy, LaChelle Barnes and Romica Spincer; a son, Alexander Spencer; ten grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Nahancer Spencer and a son, Robert C Spencer.