Robert Gene Milton Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Gene Milton Jr., 63 years old of Youngstown gained his wings on Monday, October 25, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Robert was born March 16, 1958 in Youngstown, a son of Bobby and Mabel Brown. Robert was a graduate of East High School, class of 1976. He also attended Youngstown State University.

He was a member of multiple bowling leagues including Monday night mixed league and National Travelers Bowling League. He also was a DJ for this area for many years and was a very gifted artist.

Robert leaves to cherish his loving memories his mother, Fiance; Barbara Williams, daughters; Dominique Milton and Ebony Shannon, his siblings; Stanley (Edith) Brown and Edith (Marion) Brown, his grandchildren; Aubrey Liggens, Avanna Milton, and Tywaine Shannon and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents; Willie and Gertrue Brown and Valentine and Edith Milton and a brother Donald L. Milton.

Funeral service will be Wednesday November 3, 2021 at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, at 12 Noon. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12 Noon on Wednesday at the funeral home

