Robert G. Spann, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert G. Spann 35, Youngstown, departed this life on November 7, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center.



He was born on May 25, 1986 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Robert G. Spann Sr. and Justine Rivers.



He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 2004 and then furthered his education with the New Castle School of Trades for welding.

He was recently employed with Tuboscope.

He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan and in his free time he enjoyed wrestling (KR1500). He loved collecting tennis shoes and playing video games. He also enjoyed talking to his family and friends on a day-to-day basis and was in the making of getting his own clothing line (Fat Boi Fly)



He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents; his stepmother, Beverly Branch all of Youngstown; his brother, Jason Spann of Pittsburgh; his stepsister, Bridget Hammond of Youngstown, several nieces and nephews and a host of family members from both the Spann and Rivers family.



He was preceded in death by his sister, Danisha T. Braxton; his niece and nephew, Ma’Kayla and Azavion Braxton; his grandparents, Georgetta and Willi Spann and Luther E. Brooks Sr.; great grandparents, James E. and Ida Mae Rivers; his aunts, Patricia Rivers, Ava Spann and Avis Rolland and a cousin, Terrez Spann.



A memorial celebration of life will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Jerusalem Church of Youngstown formally (Jerusalem Baptist Church) where the family will receive guest from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.



PLEASE REMEMBER TO WEAR YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE.



F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of bereavement.

