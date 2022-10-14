YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert E. Davis, 71, Youngstown, departed this life on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Mr. Davis was born September 24, 1951, a son to J. D. Davis and Alline Brown.

He went to Warren Western Reserve High School and Toledo University.

He worked for Davis Construction and a transportation business.

His hobbies include fishing, playing Scrabble, golfing, and he was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

He leaves to cherish his memories, Marshae Davis and four grandchildren, Lisa, Gwen, Flossie, James, Lorean, Henrietta, Mildred, Janice, Sarah and David; uncles, John L. “June,” George C. (Lustine) Hudson Davis and a host of nephews, nieces and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Booker and Lydia Davis and siblings, Brenda, Jeanetta, Murray and Willie.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the family during their time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.