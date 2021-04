YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Mr. Clyde James Clinkscales, Jr., affectionately known as June, the eldest son of Clyde James Clinkscales, Sr. and Evelyn Dixon Clinkscales was born August 17, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio. June departed this life on Saturday, March 27, 2021, after battling a longtime illness.

Clyde attended The Rayen School before entering The United States Navy in 1962.