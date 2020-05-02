Robert “Buck” Burnett, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert “Buck” Burnett 42, of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Robert was born May 6, 1977 in Youngstown a son to Rebecca Marie Griffin and Robert Harlan Burnett. Buck attended East High School and proudly received his high school diploma.

He loved spending time with his family and was a San Francisco 49ers fan though he watched and enjoyed discussing all sports. Buck also loved being by the water and was an avid swimmer.

He was a very inquisitive person and enjoyed conversations about deep and important topics. He was the best listener. His penmanship was impeccable as was his flair for fashion. A myriad of friends and family have shared loving memories of his kindness and forgiving spirit. He was truly a lover of all people.

He leaves to cherish his life and legacy his doting parents, mother Rebecca Griffin and father Robert (Gladys) Burnett; his siblings, Paul (Boo) Griffin, Dwyane Michael Talley, Phillip James (PJ) Davis, James Smart, Janelle (Matt) Toni and Evelyn Burnett; his aunts, Audrey Griffin, Sharon Mays, Cynthia Burnett; uncles, Dennis Griffin, Robert Griffin, William Allen, Arnold Burnett and Cornelius Wynn; nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Marquise (Tony) Talley; grandparents Mary Griffin, Irie Davis and James and Evelyn Burnett.

Due to COVID-19, a private viewing will be held for the immediate family.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.