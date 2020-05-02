Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Closings and delays
There are currently 11 active closings. Click for more details.

Robert “Buck” Burnett, Youngstown, Ohio

F.D. Mason Funeral Home

April 27, 2020

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
More from MyValleyTributes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert “Buck” Burnett 42, of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Robert was born May 6, 1977 in Youngstown a son to Rebecca Marie Griffin and Robert Harlan Burnett.  Buck attended East High School and proudly received his high school diploma.

He loved spending time with his family and was a San Francisco 49ers fan though he watched and enjoyed discussing all sports. Buck also loved being by the water and was an avid swimmer.

He was a very inquisitive person and enjoyed conversations about deep and important topics. He was the best listener.  His penmanship was impeccable as was his flair for fashion.  A myriad of friends and family have shared loving memories of his kindness and forgiving spirit. He was truly a lover of all people.

He leaves to cherish his life and legacy his doting parents, mother Rebecca Griffin and father Robert (Gladys) Burnett; his siblings, Paul (Boo) Griffin, Dwyane Michael Talley, Phillip James (PJ) Davis, James Smart, Janelle (Matt) Toni and Evelyn Burnett; his aunts, Audrey Griffin, Sharon Mays, Cynthia Burnett; uncles, Dennis Griffin, Robert Griffin, William Allen, Arnold Burnett and Cornelius Wynn; nieces, nephews, cousins and numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Marquise (Tony) Talley; grandparents Mary Griffin, Irie Davis and James and Evelyn Burnett.

Due to COVID-19, a private viewing will be held for the immediate family.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com