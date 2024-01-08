YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert B. Walker 84, Youngstown departed this life on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 in Hospice House.

Robert was born September 24, 1939 in Youngstown, a son of Elmer Revish and Anna Walker.

He was a high school graduate.

Robert was a baker and worked at several bakeries in the area.

He loved cars, looking good at all times and loved clothing. He hardly ever dressed down, was always seen in a suit, shirt and tie and dress shoes.

He was also a lifelong member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory his brother, Willie (Norma Brown) Woodall and five nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Patricia Ford.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., prior to the service.

Arrangements handled by F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home.

