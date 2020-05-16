Robert B. Montgomery, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert B. Montgomery of Boardman, Ohio, died Thursday, May 8 at Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Affectionately known as “Mon”, Mr. Montgomery was born June 16, 1934 in Youngstown, a son of Oliver L. and Emma L. Randall Montgomery.

He was a 1952 graduate of South High School where he played football and ran track.

He attended Youngstown University prior to joining the U.S. Navy for four years. He obtained the rank of 1st Class Petty Officer and received an accommodation medal for bravery as part of a team who rescued personnel from a fallen helicopter in the sea.

Robert worked at various steel mills throughout the city, prior to becoming disabled.

He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Donald Lockett Post #6488-2065, and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Mr. Montgomery was an ardent reader. He was known as a quiet gentleman and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory, two brothers, Robert E. and Charles A. (Gwen) Montgomery; his caregivers prior to going into the nursing home; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Oliver R. Montgomery, Jr. and Herman M. Montgomery; four sisters, Phyllis M., Gladys L. (Jeff) Marks, Mary (Leo) Gibson and Carole A. Montgomery.

Due to COVID-19, a private viewing will be held for the immediate family.

Interment will take place at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

The F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.