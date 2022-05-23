YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Richard Oliver, 66 of Youngstown, departed this life on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Mr. Oliver was born January 29, 1956 in Youngstown, Ohio a son to William and Ida Oliver.

He graduated from North High School and was a construction worker for various companies.

He leaves the cherish his memory his children, Kellie Alexander and Marcia Whitted; his siblings, Francis Cunningham, Diane Patrick and Louise Williams; his grandchildren, including Darnell Wright whom help rear, along with the host of other nieces nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Hazel Jesse William and Wilbur Oliver.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends and relatives may attend a visitation and viewing from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., just before the service starts that day.

Please remember to wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the funeral home and practice social distancing.

