LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Richard Bussey, 65 of Leetonia, departed this life on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at his residence.

Mr. Bussey was born January 7, 1958 in Ashtabula, Ohio, a son of Fred Bussey, Sr. and Mary Lee Williams.

Richard was a graduate of Ashtabula High School.

He was employed at Manpower in Chicago, Illinois and also worked for Ashtabula Fiber Glass Company.

Richard leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Joann O’Malley Bussey; daughters, Colisha (Harold Michaels) Bussey of Warren, Toya (Jason Riddle) Bussey of Ashtabula and Ida (Jamal Williams) Bussey of Cleveland; sons, Richard Bussey, Jr. of Youngstown and William Bussey of Wellsville, Ohio; 22 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Annie Ruth Brandy and Mary Ann (Brian) Battles, of Columbus, Beverly Cosey of Denver, Colorado, Cindy Bussey of Birmingham, Alabama, Cordie Bussey-Paige of Lowellville, Ohio, Fred Bussey II and Green Chandler, of Columbus, Ohio, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Adee and Khalif, Dorothy, Onie and Ida.

The family would like to send out a special thank you to Mrs. Mason, Marco D. Hammond, Sherry Douglas, Joshlan Harrison, Rose Hamlett nd Cherea Sarbaro. Richard will be held in our hearts forever.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon prior to the service, at the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.