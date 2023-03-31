YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rhonda Michelle (Quartermaine) Stewart, 48 of Galloway, Ohio, departed this life on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Doctors West Hospital Columbus, Ohio.

Rhonda was born in Youngstown, Ohio on September 10, 1974 to Lamar Quartermaine, Sr. and Rachel (Quartermaine) McKinnis.

She was a 1992 graduate of South High School and a 1997 graduate of Westminster College earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education.

After she graduated from Westminster, Rhonda moved to New York to become a nanny. The Lord led Rhonda to New Castle, Pennsylvania, where she worked for Head Start and the YMCA.

While living in New Castle, Rhonda lived with her spiritual grandparents, Robert and Rosalie Cummings.

She attended Ebenezer Church in which she was a member of the choir.

Rhonda moved to Columbus, Ohio in 2000, where she became employed at Republic Mortgage Insurance Company. She excelled at RMIC and became a Team Leader. In 2001 Rhonda was hired by Radian Mortgage Guaranty, where she remained for 19 years.

Rhonda was a faithful member of Victory Deliverance Church for over 22 years, where she served as a Board Member, sang in the choir and ran the audio/video room.

She had a love for watching different kinds of game shows. Her favorite was, Let’s Make a Deal. Even though she did not like to cook, she loved to talk about and watch, the Food Network. She especially loved Guy’s Grocery Games. She used up 80% of the DVR to record her shows. If you knew Rhonda, you knew her smile would light up a room and her laughter was unique. Her laugh was very contagious and often caused others to break out and laugh as well.

She leaves to cherish her memory the love of her life, her loving husband, Clifford D. Stewart, whom she married February 9, 2002; her only child, daughter, Malinda M. Stewart; brother, Lamar Quartermaine, Jr.; stepfather ,Donald McKinnis; mother-in-law, Delores Stewart; father-in-law, James (Brenda) Stewart; sister-in-law, Jacinta Stewart; brother-in-law, James C. Stewart and stepbrother-in-law, William (Deana) Wilkins.

She is preceded in death by grandparents, Silas and Clarice McCrae; parents, Lamar Quartermaine, Sr. and Rachel (Quartermaine) McKinnis and sister, Gayle (Quartermaine) Fletcher.

Visitation will be 9:00 – 10:00 a.m Monday, April 3, 2022 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home where services will follow promptly at 10:00 a.m.

Please remember mask are mandatory when entering the building.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 2 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.