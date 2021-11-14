Rhonda Lougina Moorer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Rhonda Lougina Moorer 63, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at her residence.

Ms. Moorer was born March 8, 1958 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of the late Harvey Lee Moorer and Rebecca Sherrill Moorer.

She graduated from North high school and then attended beauty school along with working as a Home Health Care Aide.

She enjoyed cooking and her favorite color was red.

She leaves to cherish her companion, Allen “Buck” Tapscott of Youngstown; her children, Michael (Asia) Moorer of Decatur, Georgia, Vincent D. Moorer, Tamica Moorer, Keyonia Moorer and Teyonia Moorer all of Youngstown; her baby brother, Harvey Lee Moorer, Jr. of Youngstown; three sisters, Sylvia Gabriel, Teresa (Jeffrey) Holmes of Navarre, Florida and Lafreda Moorer of Las Vegas, Nevada; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; eight nieces; three nephews; two Godchildren, whom she loved unconditionally, five special children home she loved as her own and a host of other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her niece, Kiayzia Moorer and her Godson, Jason.

Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2021 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, where friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until the start of service

