YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nathaniel DuBose, Sr. also known as Nate, 81,

transitioned to his heavenly home Tuesday December 27, 2022.

Nathaniel was born November 19, 1941 to Daniel Lee and Mary Lee DuBose.

Nathaniel graduated from The Rayen High School.

He enlisted into the United States Army where he served one term.

Upon arriving home he started mechanic work for Republic Rubber and the transitioned to General Electric where he retired.

Nathaniel’s greatest accomplishment was being a community servant. He was the Pastor of Lily Grove Missionary Baptist Church where he served faithfully for over 40 years.

He was a former funeral escort and attendant for F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, In his spare time he enjoyed bowling, golfing, and line dancing. He was very active in the community and well known for his advocacy of education and equal rights.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Pamela DuBose-Brewer of Indianapolis, Indiana and Kevin DuBose of Youngstown; siblings, Ada (Kenny) Irby, Ollie McCall Samuel (Beverly) DuBose, and Jacqueline (Donald) Colvin all, of Youngstown, Ohio; ten grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary DuBose; his parents, Daniel and Mary DuBose; his son, Nathaniel DuBose, Jr. and his brothers, Daniel, Willie and Michael DuBose.

Visitation will be 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday January 3, 2023 at New Bethel Baptist Church and services will follow promptly at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Please remember you must wear your mask over your mouth and nose when entering the church.

F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve the family at this time of bereavement.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 3 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.