Rev. Dr. Morris W. Lee, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing service will be 12:00 Noon, Friday, August 2, 2019, at Third Baptist Church, 1177 Park Hill Drive, Youngstown, OH 44502, honoring the Late Reverend Dr. Morris W. Lee, Sr., 83, of Youngstown, who made his transition to his heavenly home Friday, July 26, 2019, surrounded by his family at Mercy Health, St. Elizabeth Health Center.

The Reverend Dr. Morris W. Lee was born October 19, 1935, in Isle of Wight County, Virginia, son of Peter H. and Nannie Crocker Lee and was reared in Portsmouth, Virginia, where he attended the public schools. After graduating with honors from the I.C. Norcom High School, he attended Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia, receiving an Bachelor of Arts degree in history. While attending college, he became narrator of the university choir, soloist for the choir, chief justice of the student court and Basileus of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He then attended the graduate school of religion for three years and finished cum laude with a master of divinity degree.

The Reverend Dr. Lee served from 1957-1960 as minister of the Jerusalem Baptist Church of Doswell, Virginia. In September of 1960, he was called to pastorate of the Third Baptist Church of Youngstown, succeeding the late Dr. S.S. Booker, where was currently still serving as pastor, up until his death.

Dr. Lee has participated in many activities of civic, community and ecclesiastical nature in the Youngstown area, as well as, in a large arena. He has served as a member of the American Baptist Foreign Mission Society, of the Home Mission Board of the National Baptist Convention, the Executive Board of the Lott Carey Foreign Mission Convention, the Board of Trustees of the American Churches of Ohio and the Ohio Council of Churches. He has been moderator of the Northern Ohio Baptist District Association, director of music for the Ohio General Baptist Convention, chairman of the Trumbull Baptist Neighborhood Ministries Committee, president of the Youngstown Ministerial Association and president of the Mahoning Valley Council of Churches. He is also past president of the Community Action Council, the Roberts Deliberating Club and the Youngstown Torch Club. He is a past member and one of the founders of the Youngstown Area Urban League and is a member of the board of the Youngstown Branch NAACP. He is a member of Rising Sun Lodge #90, Blazaleel Consistory #15 and United Supreme Council Prince Hall Affiliation and he is associate Grand Chaplin of The Most Worshipful Grand Lodge of State of Ohio. He is a member of the National Association of Parliamentarians.

Dr. Lee taught for several years in the Youngstown Extension of American Baptist Theological Seminary of Nashville, Tennessee, in the black studies program of Youngstown State University. He received a Doctor of Divinity degree from Virginia Union University. He completed course requirements toward a Doctorate in Ministry from Ashland University.

Dr. Lee enjoyed watching CNN, The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful in his spare time.

Dr. Lee married the love of his life, the former Beverly A. Chambliss, on June 11, 1966 and from their union, they had two children, Morris W. Lee, Jr. and Miriam M. Lee, both of Youngstown; one grandchild, JoLisa Collier-Lee; a special granddaughter, Chelsea Anderson; two godsons, Michael (Cordella) Torbert of Mechanicsville, Maryland and Craig McDowell of Syracuse, New York; two special friends that were like siblings, Geneva Mason and Howard Pincham; along with a host of close cousins; friends all across the community; his beloved Third Baptist Church family and his beloved cat, Zuri.

