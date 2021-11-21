Reshaun Barnes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Reshaun Barnes, 44, Youngstown, departed this life on Friday November 5, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center.



Mr. Barnes was born May 23, 1977 in Youngstown, a son of Raymond and Eunice Sanders Barnes.

He was a handyman, loving son, good brother, and caring uncle.

He leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, his siblings; Nicole Barnes, Raymond Vernon, and Clifton (Desate’) Burkley, three nieces and a host of friends and family that knew and loved him.



He was preceded in death by his father.



Funeral will be Tuesday November 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.



PLEASE FOLLOW CDC GUIDELINES ( 6 FOOT RULE) OF SOCIAL DISTANCING AND WEARING YOUR MASK OVER YOUR MOUTH AND NOSE WHEN ENTERING THE BUILDING. THANK YOU IN ADVANCE.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.