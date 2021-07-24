Reshaud M. “Shaudy” Biggs, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Reshaud M. “Shaudy” Biggs Jr., 17, transitioned this life on Monday, July 19, 2021, surrounded by his family at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center.

Mr. Biggs also known as “Shaudy” was born July 17, 2004 in Youngstown, a son of Reshaud and Kristin Scott Biggs, Sr.

Reshaud attended Ursuline High School and was COO of The Biggs Movement LLC.

He was a phenomenal athlete playing basketball, football and ran track. Reshaud played sports from the age of three starting at the YMCA throughout his entire school years, summer and all school breaks even attending AAU Basketball Tournaments. He enjoyed music, fishing, dirt bike riding and most of all spreading love by sharing his beautiful smile. When Reshaud wasn’t doing those things, he absolutely loved spending time with his mother and siblings, especially Maudy Shaudy, family and traveling all over the world.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving mother Kristin Biggs; his siblings, Mi’Aisa Gibbs (Tennessee), Kionte McCullough, Aniya Pilson and Ahmad Reshaud Biggs; his grandparents, Vera Grier-(Craig) Walker, George Scott, Jr. and Kevin Brooks.; his great-grandparents, Eleanor Mitchell and Barbara Frasier; his uncles, Christopher Scott, John “Franky” Council and Kealin Dunston; aunts, Johnequa McWilson and Alexa-Paige Foster; his Godparents, Marquise Mims and India Cooper; his great-uncle, who was dear to him, Ted Williams and a host of other relatives and friends who were so very special to him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Reshaud M. Biggs, Sr.; his grandfather, John Smith; his great-grandparents, Robert Grier and Dorothy Williams; his great-uncles, Jumal McQueen, Jimmie “Scoop” Smith and Timothy Davis; his great-aunts, Doris “Cotta” Williams and Gloria “Glowie” Davis and his cousins, Keylan Davis and Charles “Man” Skinner.

The family will receive all guests on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street, Youngstown, OH 44507.

A homegoing celebration service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at the church.

Masks are required at all times and the (6 foot rule) of social distancing will be mandated.

Per the Biggs family request, there will be no one permitted in the service with “memory of” t-shirts and please leave all cell phones in your vehicles there will be no entry into the service with them under any circumstances. Everyone, please dress in the color white for the service.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., has been given the honor to serve the family during this difficult time of mourning.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 25, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.