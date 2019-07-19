Reshaud M. “P Hustle” Biggs, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral service will be 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., for Mr. Reshaud M. “P Hustle” Biggs Sr, 33, Youngstown, who departed this life on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Healthcare Center.



Mr. Biggs was born February 14, 1986, in Youngstown, a son of John Smith and Jeneen Biggs.

He was self employed and of the Muslim faith.

He enjoyed listening to music, boxing, football, basketball, fixing cars, spending time with his children and traveling.

He leaves his wife, the former Kristin Scott, whom he married on September 4, 2016; his mother; his children, MiAisa, Reshaud, Jr. and Ahmad Biggs, Kionte McCullough and Aniya Pilson; siblings, Johnequa McWilson, Darin Davis, D’Aaron Biggs, Oshah Porch and Tremaine Nelms; aunts,; Debbie McQueen, Lisa Murphy, Ann Bell and Frances Smith; uncles, George Biggs, Jimmy “Scoop”, Sonny, Raymond and Willie Lee and a host of other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his father; his grandmothers, Ethel J. McQueen and Eliza Thomas; grandfather, George Biggs; siblings, Johnathan and Raven Neely and cousin, Charles “Man” Skinner.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the F. D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 24 prior to the service.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 22 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.