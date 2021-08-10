Renee Mae Smiley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Renee Mae Smiley, 70 of Youngstown, beloved mother, grandmother and friend to many, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 31, 2021.

She was born July 10, 1951 in Kentucky and was raised in Youngstown, Ohio by Johnnie Mae and John C. Fleming.

Renee was a proud graduate of South High School where she participated in the school choir. She was also a part of the J.C. Light & Power Gospel Traveling Choir. Upon graduation, Renee went on to pursue a career in nursing.

She was a strong and loving mother of four outstanding men, Damon, David (Nichole), Daniel (Toni) and Derrick (Nettie) McDowell, all of Youngstown, Ohio. Her boys were her greatest joy and she was their superwoman, angel and protector. She also treasured her ten grandchildren, Damon, David, Trinity, Daevon, Triston, DaVinci, Josiah, Daelin, Elysia and Dae’ana.

Renee will be deeply missed, however, we celebrate her overwhelming joy as she is reunited with her oldest son, Damon, as well as many other family and friends.

Family and friends will be received from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 10 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home. A short service will immediately follow.

Flowers, donations and condolences may be offered at 511 W. Rayen Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

