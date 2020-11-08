Reginald Hannon Taylor, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Reginald Hannon Taylor, 74, of Youngstown passed from time to eternity on Friday, October 31, 2020 at Heritage Manor.

Mr. Taylor, also know as “Reggie”, was born May 14, 1945 Youngstown, Ohio and was the son of DeWeese Milton and Earcelene Marie Hannon Taylor.

He was a student of Monroe, Hillman Jr. High and South High School (graduated 1963). After graduation he entered the Marine Corps, where he served as an Optical Expert and was shipped to Vietnam for two tours. He came home physically intact but suffered with PTSD for his remaining years.

While in school he played in the school band, the Rifle team, Junior Achievement of Youngstown, Boy Scouts (Troop 12) at Third Baptist Church, and Youth Council of Third Baptist Church and building model cars and planes. His pride and joy was the 1957 Chevy with a 327, 4-in-the- floor 2 door hardtop that his grandfather, George Hannon, bought for him upon graduation!

He leaves to cherish his sister, Valerie Taylor-Cash; brother, David Arthur Taylor (Carol); nieces, Khalilah Davida Marie Taylor Smith, Gerilyn Anastasia Taylor, Brandi Regina Crum and Kelly Latish Williams and nephew, Gerald David Taylor, all of Youngstown, Ohio.

He was proceeded in death by a brother, DeWeese Milton Taylor; his grandparents, George and Winzella Hannon and great-grandmother, Emma Virginia Attie Fresa Hughey Kirkland.

We will deeply miss Reggie.

A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, November 9, 2020 at F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Social Distancing will be upheld and you will be required to wear a mask before entering the building; rules will be strictly enforced.

F.D. Mason Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. has been granted the honor to serve the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 9 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

